LG eyeing USD 15 billion listing valuation for its Indian subsidiary

South Korea’s LG Electronics is reportedly planning to list its Indian subsidiary - LG Electronics India Ltd - on the domestic bourses at a hefty valuation of up to $15 billion.

The company, which is planning to launch a mega IPO in the first of the calendar year 2025, was earlier targeting a valuation of $13 billion.

Both valuations are higher than LG’s market capitalization on the South Korean exchanges. LG’s shares have fallen about 13% this year in Seoul and the company commands a market value of $10 billion.

A report by Bloomberg said that LG has been sounding out preliminary interest from potential investors and that deliberations are ongoing and details could change.

LG may ultimately seek a slightly lower valuation for the business based on final demand, the report citing sources said.