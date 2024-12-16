Tata Steel makes history by introducing first ever all-women shift in iron ore mines in India

RANCHI: Taking a step forward towards creating an equitable workplace and empowering women in traditionally male-dominated industries, an all-women shift was started at Tata Steel's Iron ore mines at Noamundi in Jharkhand.

This shift will comprise women employees for all the mining activities of the shift including Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM), shovel, loader, drill, dozer operators, and shift supervision.

The all-women shift was flagged off by Deputy Director General, Mines Safety, SE Region, Ranchi, Jharkhand, Shyam Sundar Prasad, marking a new beginning of support of the government in promoting an equitable workplace.

Prasad emphasised the commitment of the government to a progressive workplace and mentioned that the decision by DGMS to permit the deployment of women in all shifts in mining in 2019 was a key step in the right direction.

He also appreciated Tata Steel’s pioneering effort in taking the lead as a responsible corporation in promoting such causes.