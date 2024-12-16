We see an explosion of MSME credit this decade: UGRO MD

Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and MD, UGRO Capital, a tech-enabled small business loan platform, in an interaction with Dipak Mondal, says that the decade will see an explosion of MSME credit.

Edited excerpts:

Why do you think South India is such a big market for NBFCs – be it SME finance companies, microfinance or gold loan companies?

Small businesses are an outcome of three things -- one, prospering business, and second is stable governments, which are progressive. The third is the lending culture, the repayment behaviour. So, the repayment behaviour of, say, in Tamil Nadu or Telangana or Karnataka is much better than say a Punjab, UP or MP. Tamil Nadu is a bipolar political state, so it shifts between two parties. But the underlying economy actually continues to grow at a fast pace, irrespective of political dispensation. As for repayment behaviour, people take their loan fairly seriously in the South.

I keep saying that India is not one country purely from a lending perspective – South is a different market from the north. But that is now changing.

There is this perception that the government at the Centre is more focused on creating large corporations instead of focusing on small businesses?

MSMEs are the largest employer of the country, after agriculture. And for India to continue growing, or even for the governments to stay in power, they have to provide employment. And that’s why MSMEs are important for governments. If you look from 2014 to 2024, every year there have been some or other changes in policy to support MSME. During COVID, the government came up with schemes like an emergency credit line and partial credit guarantee -- all the schemes would support MSME. It was largely small businesses which received support from the government during Covid. There is a massive focus on MSMEs.