Adani merges Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements with Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements, the cement and building materials company of the Adani Group, has announced the merger of Sanghi Industries (SIL) and Penna Cement Industries with itself. Ambuja will issue 12 equity shares for every 100 equity shares of SIL as recommended by the valuers and accepted by the Ambuja Board.

These transactions will be effected with requisite approvals from related stakeholders and authorities, anticipated to be completed within 9 to 12 months’ time.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “Enhanced working capital management and internal funds will support the growth of our business operations. Unified cash flow management will pool resources for faster expansion and cost savings in administration and governance, thereby simplifying compliance requirements.”

After a series of acquisitions, Ambuja Cements plans to increase its total cement production capacity to over 100 MTPA by the end of FY25. At present, it has a capacity of 89 MTPA.