Akasa Air employee-centric organisation with high satisfaction levels among staff: CEO Vinay Dube

NEW DELHI: Asserting that Akasa Air is an employee-centric organisation, its CEO Vinay Dube highlighted that the airline works to improve its very high safety standards. The comment came after some pilots flagged concerns about alleged training and safety issues.

The little over two-and-a-half-year-old carrier, which operates a fleet of 26 planes, has around 4,300 employees, including about 800 pilots.

"Safety is Akasa's priority, world-class safety. We always look at ways in which we can continue to improve ourselves this is a continuous procedure. We look at our processes, procedures, training, structures, reporting," Dube told PTI in an interview.

Last week, some pilots raised concerns about alleged training and safety issues at Akasa Air, the airline denied the claims and said they were baseless and untrue.

Recently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued at least two show-cause notices for certain lapses. In response, Dube, the airline's founder and CEO, said it is "genuinely employee-centric", and has a high level of employee satisfaction.

"We continue to look at how we can build from the high levels of satisfaction without being complacent at all our pilots have given extremely good feedback, our pilots are extremely satisfied and we continue to find ways to make sure that we are not complacent," he said.