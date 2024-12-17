DGCA issues second show-cause notice to Akasa Air in December

Aviation regulator – Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – has issued a show-cause notice to Akasa Air for violation of norms related to the airline's operations manual. This is the second show-cause notice issued by the regulator to the airline in December.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said that the DGCA has raised certain findings for which they have issued a notice for clarification from the airline's flight operations team.

As per sources, the DGCA has found a violation with respect to the operations manual, which is required to be revised every six months. Citing the submissions made by SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, which operates Akasa Air, the regulator said the revision cycle of the operations manual has exceeded the six-month cycle, which is in violation of certain provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), the sources said.

The show-cause notice has also mentioned that the Director of Flight Operations of the airline failed to ensure compliance with CAR and that the carrier has been asked to show cause as to why suitable action should not be initiated for the violation.