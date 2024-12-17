IBC: RBI Deputy Governor Rao calls for enforceable code of conduct for CoCs

Calling for significant improvements with respect to the area of CoCs, Rao said even when the resolution plan is agreed upon, there have been instances of non-participation in the CoC meetings and a lack of effective engagement, coordination or information exchange among the members.

According to him, nominees of financial creditors in CoC are entrusted with responsibilities that far exceed their actual authority.

"It is in the larger interest of the creditors that issues related to the conduct are addressed by the members themselves without waiting for the regulatory prescription," he said, adding when incentives are not perfectly aligned, deviations from best practices become the norm, he said, adding that "we need an enforceable code of conduct for the CoC".

"Ideally, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India should have the powers to enforce norms for the conduct of all the stakeholders under the IBC process," he said.

Touching upon the role of insolvency resolution professionals who have a lot of operational responsibilities, and in many instances, he said the resolution professionals do not enjoy the cooperation of other stakeholders to discharge their duties.

Mentioning incentivising resolution professionals, Rao said compensation should be determined by the market based on commercial considerations.

The deputy governor also made various suggestions to further improve the insolvency resolution process, including addressing delaying tactics used by corporate debtors and having a better understanding of the reasons behind defaults. He emphasised that the real success of a formal insolvency process lies in its role as a deterrent rather than based on its use.

Till March 2024, around 28,000 cases involving an outstanding default amount of Rs 10 trillion were withdrawn prior to admission, he noted.