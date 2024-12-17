'Laugh, take risks, balance work with downtime...,' says Dell CEO to employees

In a world where entrepreneurs advise young people to work hard, and work long hours, tech legend Michael Dell's life advice is to "laugh and play pranks, balance work with downtime, and don't always listen to your parents."

"If you can't laugh, joke around, play tricks on people, you're doing it wrong, right?" he said. "You have to be able to laugh at yourself," Dell said.

The Dell Technologies founder and CEO, according to Business Insider, shared the colorful life advice during a recent episode of the "In Good Company" podcast. Dell, 59, ranked 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a $115 billion fortune at Thursday's close.

Dell said he toiled tirelessly as a young man to build his company, which generated $88 billion of revenue last year. But he warned against overworking and burnout.

"I learned a long time ago that there's a diminishing return to the number of hours worked in any given day, " he said. "And if you're going to do something for a long time, you better find the [right mixture of] working and playing and relaxing."

"Experiment, take risks, fail, find difficult problems, do something valuable, don't be afraid, and, you know, be bold," he told the young people.