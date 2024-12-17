LTIMindtree cyber defence centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree, the country’s sixth largest IT services company, on Monday announced the launch of the 100-seater AI-driven Cyber Defense Resiliency Center (CDRC) in Bengaluru.

The new centre will offer cyber threat intelligence and incident response services to the company’s clients. The CDRC will provide predictive analytics and predict possible dangers, leveraging natural language processing and interpreting data from various sources to identify threats, LTIMindtree said, adding that this in turn will help clients reduce risks, improve efficiency and focus on their core business.

This centre will act as a Center of Excellence (COE) for global network of cybersecurity specialists focused on cyber operations. The firm has helped clients in over 30 countries build custom security road maps. A report by USAID (US Agency for International Development) said cybercrime is expected to grow over the years globally, with projections as high as $23.84 trillion by 2027. India experienced 600 cases of cyberattacks in the first half of 2024, with the education, government and technology sectors emerging as primary targets.