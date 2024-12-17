Nokia partners with Ishan Technologies to enhance broadband services

Nokia announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ishan Technologies Private Limited to supply equipment for its broadband services.
In a press statement, the company revealed that, through this collaboration, Nokia will deploy its advanced Altiplano Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN) solution, Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), Data Center Fabric, and IP/MPLS transport network solutions.
These technologies will enable Ishan Technologies to provide high-speed, reliable broadband services to its retail and enterprise customers. The upgraded network will automate routine operations, such as service activation and provisioning, enabling faster rollout of new services, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences.
Ishan Technologies is modernizing its network to expand its retail broadband services across key cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This initiative will also support the growing demand for cloud-based services and future-proof Ishan Technologies' network to meet the increasing bandwidth requirements of its customers.
To further strengthen the collaboration, Nokia will conduct training programs to empower Ishan Technologies’ team to independently deploy and maintain the new solutions.
As part of the partnership, Nokia will provide a comprehensive suite of products and solutions, including Lightspan DF-16GM Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and dual-band Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), supported by the Altiplano Access Platform.
Nokia will also upgrade Ishan Technologies' core and transport networks with advanced equipment, including the 7250 IXR routers, 7750 BNG with CGNAT capabilities, Network Service Platform (NSP), and 7220 IXR Data Center Fabric platforms for data centre upgrades in Mumbai and Chennai.
“We are delighted to provide our high-capacity, silicon-based 7750 BNG, 400G-ready transport routers, Data Center Fabric, and NSP to support a robust, high-uptime network. Nokia’s end-to-end SDAN solution is changing the game for how service providers operate their networks. With the cloud-optimized platform that we have delivered, they will be able to efficiently unlock new use cases and meet the evolving needs of India's digital economy,” said Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia.