Nokia partners with Ishan Technologies to enhance broadband services

Nokia announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ishan Technologies Private Limited to supply equipment for its broadband services.

In a press statement, the company revealed that, through this collaboration, Nokia will deploy its advanced Altiplano Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN) solution, Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), Data Center Fabric, and IP/MPLS transport network solutions.

These technologies will enable Ishan Technologies to provide high-speed, reliable broadband services to its retail and enterprise customers. The upgraded network will automate routine operations, such as service activation and provisioning, enabling faster rollout of new services, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences.

Ishan Technologies is modernizing its network to expand its retail broadband services across key cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This initiative will also support the growing demand for cloud-based services and future-proof Ishan Technologies' network to meet the increasing bandwidth requirements of its customers.

To further strengthen the collaboration, Nokia will conduct training programs to empower Ishan Technologies’ team to independently deploy and maintain the new solutions.