Security vulnerabilities hinder AI adoption in India, reveals Deloitte report

NEW DELHI: As many as 92 per cent of Indian executives view security vulnerabilities as the foremost challenge to responsible AI adoption.

They highlight a pressing need for robust governance frameworks to foster trust and mitigate risks in an increasingly AI-driven landscape, according to a recent report by Deloitte.

The 'AI at a crossroads: Building trust as the path to scale' report by Deloitte Asia Pacific, which surveyed 900 senior leaders across 13 markets revealed that while enthusiasm for AI is high, significant barriers remain.

"About 92 per cent of Indian executives identify security vulnerabilities, including hacking and cyber threats, as a primary concern in AI adoption, while 91 per cent express significant concern about the privacy risks related to sensitive data in AI usage. Additionally, 89 per cent highlight complexities resulting from regulatory uncertainties, citing evolving compliance requirements as a challenge towards AI integration," it said.