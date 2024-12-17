Surging gold imports threaten India's trade balance, needs urgent action: GTRI

NEW DELHI: India's gold imports have surged alarmingly, posing a potential threat to the country's trade balance and economic stability, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The think tank has urged the government to take immediate action to address the issue.

According to data from the Commerce Ministry, the country's gold imports in November reached a record high of USD 14.86 billion. This is a four-fold increase compared to USD 3.44 billion in the previous year, primarily driven by demand during festivals and wedding seasons.

GTRI stated that the surge in gold imports is driven by multiple factors, including growing investment demand, tariff reductions, and loopholes in trade agreements. This sharp increase has raised significant economic concerns, distorting the trade balance, weakening the rupee, and widening the current account deficit.