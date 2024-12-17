Ventive Hospitality sets Rs 610-643 price band for Rs 1,600 crore IPO

MUMBAI: Ventive Hospitality, formerly known as ICC Realty India and a part of the Pune-based relator Panchshil Realty, has announced the price band for its Rs 1,600-crore initial share sale at Rs 610-643. The issue will be opening on December 20.

The final issue has been reduced by Rs 400 crore as initially it was planning to mop up Rs 2000 crore from the share sale which will only be a fresh issue and no offer for sale.

The company, backed by the private equity major Blackstone through the issuer’s parent company Panchshil Realty, primarily focuses on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments, had received SEBI approval for its proposal last month.

Ventive Hospitality was founded as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, which has a presence across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data centre segments. In 2017, following acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the company, BRE Asia (formerly known as Xander Investment Holding), which is an affiliate of Blackstone, became a 50 per cent shareholder in the real estate company.