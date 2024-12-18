ED hands over Rs 22,000 crore worth of PMLA-attached properties, including assets of fugitives

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has handed over properties worth Rs 22,280 crore attached under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to victims or their legitimate claimants, finance ministry has informed parliament.

The properties include Rs 14,132 crore returned to banks in the Vijay Malaya bank fraud case, Rs 1,053 crore in the Nirav Modi case. Recently, the ED handed over Rs 4,025 crore worth of assets attached in the Bhushan Power and Steel case to JSW, which acquired the company via the insolvency process in 2019. The ED has started the restitution of properties worth Rs 2,566 crore of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. The assets were attached by the ED in the PNB bank fraud case.