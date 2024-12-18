Gold import up on tariff cut, UAE pact

NEW DELHI: Indians’ love for gold has often gone against the country’s financial health -- with a large part of the demand for the precious metal being fulfilled through imports.

The 331% year-on-year increase in gold imports to $15 billion in November has not only resulted in a record trade deficit during the month, it has also put pressure on the rupee, which has been shy away from the 85-a-dollar level. The unprecedented increase in gold imports has left many analysts clueless as they feel festive demand alone cannot explain the jump in gold imports.

According to Nomura, the rise in gold imports this November cannot be explained by festive demand alone, and “it represents a meaningful step up in gold purchases for reasons unclear to us.”

However, some analysts have come up with plausible reasons for the sudden increase. Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), have partially attributed the import duty cut from 15% to 6% in the July budget to this increase in gold imports.