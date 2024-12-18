Infosys inaugurates new development centre in Kolkata

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its new development centre (DC) in Kolkata. With over Rs 426 crore investment, the 320,000 sq. ft. facility will accommodate over 4,000 employees in a hybrid working model.

The company said the new centre will provide employees greater flexibility and enable them to work on cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, AI, and digital, across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, financial services, energy & utilities.

The DC was inaugurated by Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. She said the inauguration of Infosys’ Kolkata Development Centre is a hallmark investment in West Bengal.

"With a strong focus on fostering talent and community collaboration, we are confident that this development center will significantly advance innovation across the region, create employment opportunities, and position West Bengal as a hub for IT excellence in India," she said.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, said, “The development centre will not only drive business growth but also contribute towards enhancing the IT landscape in the state. By leveraging our rich talent pool in West Bengal, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients globally.”

On Tuesday, the Bengaluru-based IT services firm launched a Google Cloud centre of excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz, to foster enterprise AI innovation. The company said the centre will serve as a catalyst for co-creation and help businesses harness the power of generative AI to achieve transformative growth.

Infosys has already enabled more than 60,000 employees on Google Cloud. It said the collaboration will enable a conducive environment for enterprises to co-create customised solutions in areas such as contact centre AI, software development lifecycle, agentic AI, speech-to-speech, text-to-image, and application modernization, aimed at optimizing efficiency and business performance.