Reliance Jio Introduces JioTag Go tracker on Google's Find My Device Network

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio has launched JioTag Go, a tracker designed to work seamlessly with Google's Find My Device Network. This innovative coin-sized device connects with the Google Find My Device App, available on the Google Play Store, and utilizes nearby Android devices to provide real-time location updates. This allows users to track their belongings worldwide.

The JioTag Go can be attached to various items such as keys, wallets, purses, luggage, gadgets, bikes, and more. It offers users a reliable way to keep track of their valuables. JioTag Go is available in a range of colors, both online and offline. It can be purchased for Rs 1,499 on Amazon, JioMart, and at Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores.

Jio previously launched JioTag Air for iOS, which integrates with the Apple Find My Network. With the introduction of JioTag Go for Android users, Jio has ensured that all smartphone users now have access to a tracker that works globally.