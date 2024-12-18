Rs 1 trillion of investments by AIFs questionable, under the scanner: Sebi official

MUMBAI: Around Rs 1 trillion, or a fifth, of the total investments made by alternative investment funds (AIFs) are questionable in terms of the intent behind them and are under the scanner for regulatory circumvention, a senior Sebi official has said.

The AIF industry has a commitment in excess of Rs 12 trillion as of September 2024 while total investments are around Rs 4.5 trillion. Since AIF commitments are drawn down in tranches according to the investment demand, the commitments are higher than the actual investments.

AIFs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in a variety of assets including real estate, startups, unlisted companies and derivative strategies in the listed space. Sebi recently issued norms to bring clarity on on-boarding of accredited investors. However, the certification for the same has not picked up much.

“We have seen cases of funds being structured to circumvent existing financial sector regulations. Of the Rs 4.5-trillion of AIF investments, and of the Rs 5 trillion of actual drawdown, around Rs 1 trillion are questionable in terms of regulatory intent behind those investments,” Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member of Sebi, told an industry meet last night here.

“And this is not a small amount of money,” he added.