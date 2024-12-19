GIC acquires majority stake in Asia Healthcare

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) on Wednesday said that Singapore sovereign fund GIC will invest an additional $150 million in the healthcare delivery platform. This follows GIC’s first investment of $170 million in AHH in February 2022.

Till now, AHH has invested $300 million across hospital chains in oncology, mother & childcare, urology & nephrology, and IVF & fertility under daycare specialty. “We started AHH as a healthcare delivery platform that would invest, transform and grow single speciality enterprises under one holding company,” said Vishal Bali, executive Chairman, AHH.

“Over the years, our differentiated investment approach has since delivered strong growth opportunities to bridge demand-supply gap of healthcare services in India,” he added. Bali said they continue to see growth opportunities in single specialty healthcare delivery enterprises. AHH’s platform includes Motherhood Hospitals, Nova IVF, and Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU) hospitals.

It is backed by private equity firm TPG. “Since TPG Growth first incubated AHH in 2016, we have stayed focused on our mission to take a differentiated approach to healthcare investing to build and grow businesses that are adding value to the healthcare system that enable better outcomes for patients,” said Ankur Thadani, Partner at TPG.

“As a long-term investor, we are confident in India’s single specialty healthcare sector, which has strong tailwinds for growth driven by increasing per capita income, urbanisation, high awareness of specialty care, and improved supply of high-quality clinics,” said Choo Yong Cheen, Chief Investment Officer of Private Equity, GIC.

AHH sees growth in specialty healthcare enterprises

Vishal Bali, executive Chairman, AHH, said they continue to see growth opportunities in single specialty healthcare delivery enterprises. AHH’s platform includes Motherhood Hospitals, Nova IVF and Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology hospitals. It is backed by private equity firm TPG.