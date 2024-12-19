GST Council may lower tax rate on insurance premium

NEW DELHI: The 55th GST Council meeting in Jaisalmer is likely to take a decision on tax rate on insurance premium, as per finance ministry sources. The GoM constituted on the issue had recommended complete waiver of GST on insurance for health insurance policies that provide a cover up to `5 lakh against the current rate of 18%. On all other policies, premium paid would continue to be taxed at 18%.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted under Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary has recommended complete waiver of GST on health insurance premium for senior citizens.

As far as life insurance policies are concerned, a majority of the panel members have favoured complete waiver of GST on term insurance premium. The Council on Saturday might agree on most of the proposals of the GoM on health and life insurance premium.