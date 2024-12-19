JWS Infra to spend Rs 30,000 crore by FY30 to expand cargo-handling capacity to 400 MTPA

India’s second-largest private port operator - JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL) – said on Thursday that it aims to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY30.

The JSW Group company said that it has an estimated capex of Rs 30,000 crores for FY25-30 to achieve this target.

At present, the company's cargo handling capacity is 170 MTPA. Currently, Adani Ports & SEZ, owned by the Adani Group, is the largest port operator in India. It holds a cargo handling capacity of 627 MTPA, with an estimated capital expenditure of around Rs 50,000 crore planned for further expansion.

JSW Infra said that it would go for capacity enhancements at Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa and there would be new ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe. It added that acquisitions such as Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project will bolster its end-to-end logistics solutions.

JSWIL acquired a majority stake in Navkar for Rs 1,012 crore and a 30 MTPA under-development slurry pipeline project in Odisha for Rs 1,700 crore this financial year.

JSWIL also said that it has made significant progress in diversifying its customer base. The share of third-party cargo for the firm increased from 5% in FY19 to 48% in 1HFY25. Going forward, it aims for an equal mix of group and third-party customers.

Lalit Singhvi, CFO & Whole Time Director, JSW Infrastructure said, “We are strategically positioned to drive capacity additions and pursue value-accretive acquisitions, all while maintaining solid financial matrices."