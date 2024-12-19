Kia India targets 20 per cent sales growth in 2025

Korean carmaker Kia aims to achieve a 20 per cent growth in sales volume in India next year, targeting sales of approximately 3 lakh passenger vehicles (PVs). The company expects to conclude the calendar year 2024 with sales of around 2.5 lakh units.

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Sales at Kia India, the projected growth will largely be driven by its newly launched compact SUV, the Syros. Additionally, Kia is reportedly planning to introduce a mass-market electric vehicle (EV) in 2025.

Brar anticipates overall industry growth in 2025 despite cautious projections by other manufacturers and industry experts.

“PV demand in 2024 was impacted by a temporary pause in government expenditure due to the general elections in May-June and layoffs in the IT sector. With layoffs behind us and government spending expected to rebound, the industry could grow at a healthy pace of 5-10 per cent in 2025,” he said.