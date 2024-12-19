Market falls sharply as Fed indicates low interest rate cut in 2025

MUMBAI: India’s equity market fell sharply on Thursday following a cautious Federal Reserve commentary and weak global cues. Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 have given up key support levels of 80,000 and 24,000, respectively.

At Thursday’s close, the Sensex was down 964.15 points or 1.20% at 79,218.05 while Nifty fell 247.15 points or 1.02% to settle at 23,951.70. The 4-day selling has wiped out investors' wealth by more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

The selling intensified on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve gave a hawkish commentary on future rate cute. While the Fed reduced interest rates by 0.25% to 4.5% late Wednesday, it gave strong indications that there would be only two rate cuts next year, instead of the anticipated 75-100 basis points. According to experts, this reflects inflationary pressures, as inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

The immediate impact of the FOMC meeting outcome was seen in the US equity and bond market. Rising US bond yields have pushed global currencies, including the rupee to new lows on Thursday. The local currency slipped past 85 to the US dollar for the first time. Experts believe that such as steep fall may lead to foreign fund outflows from domestic equities in the short term.