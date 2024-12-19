Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart, Sai Life Sciences make blockbuster market debut

NEW DELHI: Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems made a blockbuster debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday as its shares got listed at Rs 440 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a significant premium of 57.71% against the issue price of Rs 279.

The stock hit the upper circuit and closed at Rs 528, a 20% increase from the listing price. Following the gain, the market cap of Mobikwik nearly doubled to Rs 4,101 crore when compared to the valuation pegged at the upper end of the issue price.

The gain made by Mobikwik is on expected lines given the public issue was oversubscribed, with bids totalling approximately $4.7 billion, about 120 times the shares offered.