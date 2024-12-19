Sebi tightens norms for SME IPOs

The lock-in periods for promoters’ holdings in excess of the minimum promoter contribution (MPC) have been tightened. 50% of such excess holding will be locked-in for one year, and the remaining 50% for two years.When it comes to allocation, the allocation methodology for NIIs in SME IPOs has been aligned with the process used for main board IPOs. The amount allocated for general corporate purpose (GCP) in SME IPOs has been capped at 15% of the total issue size or Rs 10 crore, whichever is lower.

The new rules do not allow SME IPO proceeds to be used to repay loans to promoters, promoter groups, or related parties. Apart from that the public will now have 21 days to review SME IPO DRHPs and provide feedback. Stock exchanges will make the DRHPs accessible through public announcements and QR codes.

New set of rules have been made for post-IPO Compliances. SME companies can continue to raise funds without migrating to the main board, subject to compliance with main board listing regulations. Related Party Transaction norms applicable to main board-listed entities will be extended to SME-listed entities, with a lower threshold of 10% of annual consolidated turnover or Rs 50 crore.