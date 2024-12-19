Too many central schemes diluting spirit of co-operative fiscal federalism: RBI report

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said too many central government schemes are diluting the spirit of co-operative fiscal federalism, reducing the flexibility of states in their spending.

An RBI report on state finances -- a study of state budgets 2024-25 -- released Thursday further said the persistent high level of subnational debt of the states calls for a credible roadmap for debt consolidation.

“Rationalisation of centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) can free up budgetary space to meet state-specific expenditure needs and reduce the fiscal burden of both the Union and the states,” the report said, adding “too many Central schemes are diluting the spirit of co-operative fiscal federalism and reduce the flexibility of states in their spending.”

Disbursement under the central schemes ranged between Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000 crore in fiscals 2021 and 2022, but surged to Rs 81,195 crore in fiscal 2023 and further to Rs 1,09,554 crore in 2024, report said.

These loans accounted for 14.4 percent of the consolidated states’ capital outlay in fiscal 2024. Even after excluding these interest-free loans from the Centre, there has been a steady increase in capital outlays of the states since fiscal 2024, the report added.