Bajaj Chetak becomes EV market leader, plans expansion into bikes

PUNE: Bajaj Auto, which has claimed that its Chetak brand of electric scooters has become the market leader with around 27 per cent of the market share, is planning to extend its electric vehicle (EV) range to some of its bikes, a senior company official said.

Following changing market trends and the success it clinched with its bikes, Bajaj Auto discontinued its iconic scooter brand, Chetak, in the early 2000s. However, with the industry's move towards electrification, the company relaunched the brand in the EV space in October 2019. Since then, it has sold over 3 lakh units.

The Chetak EV has proven so popular that, according to the company, one model is sold on Amazon every two minutes. On Friday, during the launch of a new series of Chetaks under the 35 series, the company shared these insights.

“From around 11.6 per cent market share in the EV space in April 2024, our market share has jumped to 26.7 per cent as of December, unseating Ola to become the number one EV brand,” Eric Vas, President of Urban Mobility at Bajaj Auto, told reporters.

The two-wheeler EV market is currently crowded with over 400 players, most of whom are fringe competitors selling models assembled with cheap Chinese parts. However, the top five players, led by Bajaj, now dominate more than 95 per cent of the market, which has not yet reached one lakh units per month.