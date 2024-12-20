Bharti Airtel prepays Rs 3,626 crore spectrum purchase dues to government

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has made a pre-payment of Rs 3,626 crore to the government for the spectrum it purchased in 2016.

This payment is part of Airtel’s efforts to clear its spectrum dues with high interest costs. With this payment, Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum liabilities with interest costs higher than 8.65%. This year, the company has prepaid a total of Rs 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities.

“Prepaid Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India), clearing all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016,” said the telco in an exchange filing.