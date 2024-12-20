Forex reserves hit six-month low as RBI defends rupee

The foreign exchange reserves continued their downward trajectory for the second consecutive month, with one week offering a brief reprieve during the past fortnight. The reserves fell by nearly 2 billion dollars to a six-month low of 652.87 billion dollars in the week ending December 13, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) persisted in selling dollars to defend the rupee, which has been on a losing streak since October and recently hit its lowest point, closing below 84.75.

According to the weekly statistical supplement released by the central bank on Friday, the forex reserves dropped by Rs 1.988 billion to Rs 652.869 billion for the week ending December 13. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had declined by Rs 3.235 billion to Rs 654.857 billion.

The reserves, which peaked at Rs 704.8 billion in the last week of September, have not recovered to that level since. They have been on a downward spiral for eight consecutive weeks until the third week of November, followed by a marginal recovery in the fourth week, only to resume their decline.