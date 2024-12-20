Govt proposes new legislation to curb proliferation of illegal lending apps

NEW DELHI: The government is planning a comprehensive legislature to curb the proliferation of illegal lending apps. The department of financial services, Ministry of Finance, has prepared a draft bill, which proposes severe punishment with jail term of up to 10 years and monetary fines of up to `1 crore for those found involved in promoting unregulated lending activities.

The Bill seeks to ban all illegal lending activities whether carried out by digital means or otherwise. It has also proposed to designate an authority which would maintain a database of all authorised lenders operating in the country. The database will have a facility for the public to search any authorized lender in the country. If a regulated entity fails to provide information sought by the authority, they would be fined by up to Rs 5 lakh.

Every regulated lender will have to inform the authority about the activities being undertaken by them. This information has to be shared by the authority with law enforcement authorities like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and state police.