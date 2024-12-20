IT sector to drive 15% growth in hiring in 2025, followed by retail

BENGALURU: With the expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and multi-cloud adoption, the IT sector will drive 15% growth in hiring in 2025, as per the latest data from jobs platform foundit. It is followed by retail with 12% growth, telecommunications 11% and Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) with 10% growth.

foundit said the telecom sector’s 11% forecasted growth is driven by advancements in AI, 5G, and IoT, with demand for skills in edge computing, SDN (software-defined networking), NFV (network function virtualisation) and cybersecurity. Overall, the talent platform predicts a 9% hiring growth in the country in 2025.

Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice President - Marketing, foundit, said, “As we enter 2025, India’s job market looks set to broaden its horizons, with a projected 9% growth in hiring. Companies are not only looking for seasoned professionals but also broadening their search beyond established hubs.”

“We believe this approach will create a healthier, more diverse environment, allowing businesses to access new talent pools and build a workforce aligned with future needs,” she added.The report says technology advancements will drive demand for specialised talent, creating opportunities across industries. Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom will adopt edge computing to power real-time IoT applications.

Engineers and analysts skilled in managing connected devices and infrastructure will play a critical role. It also points out that with retail media expected to grow into a $100 billion market, companies will hire digital marketers, programmatic ad managers, and strategists to tap into advertising opportunities on e-commerce platforms.

Bengaluru to lead city-wise growth with a 10% job growth, followed by Coimbatore at 9%. The report added that the job market showed robust growth in 2024 despite seasonal disparities.