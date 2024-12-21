Drafting of DPDP Act rules nearly complete

NEW DELHI: Drafting of the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), 2023, is in its final stage, said Minister of state Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada on Friday. Prasada, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, also said that further consultations on the DPDP Rules will take place after the publication of the Draft Rules.

“Drafting of the Rules is in the final stage. Further consultation on the Rules will be done after publication of the Draft Rules. The provisions of DPDP Act are in addition to and not in derogation of any other law for the time being in force,” he said. The Act, received the President’s assent on August 11, 2023, has yet to see release of its detailed regulations. The Act prohibits any entity, public or private, from using an individual’s data without explicit consent, emphasising the importance of safeguarding personal information. It contains provisions allowing data usage in contexts like national security and judicial processes.