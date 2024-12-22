55th GST Council Meeting: Rates, clarifications

JAISALMER: Even though the GST Council in its 55th meeting in Jaisalmer avoided ‘thorny’ issues such as lowering GST rates on insurance premiums and a discussion on rate rationalisation, it did make several changes in the rates of goods and services.

Among the major changes announced, the Council decided to increase the GST rate from 12% to 18 % on the sale of all old and used vehicles, including EVs.

Currently, 18% GST is levied on sale of old and used petrol vehicles of engine capacity of 1200 cc or more & of length of 4000 mm or more; diesel vehicles of engine capacity of 1500 cc or more of a length of 4000 mm and SUVs.

However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified the 18% GST would only be levied only on the margin – the difference between the purchase price and selling price (depreciated value if depreciation is claimed) and not on the value of the vehicle. The FM also clarified that the GST is not applicable in case of unregistered persons.

The tax rate on caramelised popcorn – that took social media by a storm on Saturday – has been increased from 5% to 18%. Surprised by the social media outrage over the increased rate of caramelised popcorn, the finance minister explained that ready-to-eat popcorn, which is mixed with salt and spices classified as Namkeen, and therefore, attracts 5% GST if supplied as other than pre-packaged and labelled and 12% GST if supplied as pre-packaged and labelled. However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar thereby changing its character to sugar confectionery, it would attract an 18% GST. Sitharaman said that the clarification was required, or else the matter would lead to unnecessary legal disputes.

Among other changes in rates, the council has extended the concessional 5% GST rate on food inputs that are supplied for food preparations intended for free distribution to economically weaker sections under a government program subject to the existing conditions.

It has also exempted gene therapy from GST, reduced the rate on Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) to 5%, and cut the rate of Compensation Cess to 0.1% on supplies to merchant exporters at par with GST rate on such supplies.