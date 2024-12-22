New GST Invoicing: A step forward or backward?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework in India has undergone several changes since its inception in 2017. One of the most significant updates is the introduction of the Invoice Management System (IMS) by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), launched in October 2024. This new system aims to enhance the accuracy and transparency of invoices, making it easier for businesses to claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) while improving overall compliance with GST regulations.

Although the IMS promises to streamline the invoicing process, it also raises several concerns regarding administrative burden, legal validity, and operational complexity.

Legal validity of IMS

One of the major concerns surrounding the new system is its legal foundation. The IMS introduces processes similar to those proposed in the now-abandoned GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 forms, which were scrapped due to complexity. Many businesses are questioning whether IMS has legal backing, mainly since it revives aspects of an eanlier defunct system. This raises risk of legal disputes as businesses may challenge the system’s validity. It will be important to note that IMS provisions are not part of statutory framework as of now even as made optional by GSTN.

Acceptance of wrong invoices

The deemed acceptance provision introduces the risk of businesses inadvertently accepting incorrect invoices. If a business fails to review an invoice within the specified timeframe, it may passively accept discrepancies, which could lead to incorrect ITC claims and potential disputes with suppliers. This could become a significant issue for businesses with high transaction volumes, as the manual effort required to review each invoice may be considerable.

Confusion for recipient

One of the more complex aspects of the IMS is the requirement for recipients to reassess invoices when suppliers modify them. If a recipient has already acted on an invoice and the supplier subsequently makes changes, the recipient’s original action is nullified, and they must re-evaluate the invoice. This could create confusion and add to the compliance burden, as businesses need to constantly monitor and track supplier modifications.

Tracking pending invoices

Another major concern is the need to track pending invoices in IMS separately from accounting systems like SAP or Tally. This creates a duplication of effort and increases the complexity of the compliance process. Businesses will need to ensure that their ERP systems are aligned with the new IMS functionalities to avoid reconciliation challenges.