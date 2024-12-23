Adani Defence acquires 85.8% stake in Air Works at Rs 400 crore enterprise value

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) is acquiring 85.8% shareholding in Air Works (AWIEPL), India’s largest private sector MRO company with the largest pan-India footprint, said the Adani Group in a statement on Monday. ADSTL will acquire the Air Works stake at an Enterprise Value of Rs 400 crore.

Air Works offers an end-to-end bouquet of aviation services spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as asset management services to its Indian and global customers.

The company undertakes base maintenance for narrow- body and turboprop aircraft, as well as rotary aircraft from its facilities at Hosur, Mumbai and Kochi and with regulatory approvals from civil aviation authorities of more than 20 countries. It has built significant capabilities in defence MRO, executing projects for key platforms of Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

“The Indian aviation industry stands at a transformative juncture, now the third largest globally and on track to induct over 1,500 aircrafts in the coming years,” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airports.

“For us, creating a presence in the MRO sector is more than just a strategic step—it’s a commitment to building an integrated aviation services ecosystem that strengthens the backbone of India’s aviation infrastructure," he added.