Banks’ profits spike in first 9 mths of 2024

During this reporting period, the second largest lender HDFC Bank earned Rs 49,507 crore and the third largest ICICI Bank raked in Rs 33,512 crore, which means just three lenders contributed almost 52% or Rs 1.4 lakh crore of the industry profit. This is because, as against the past, this year private banks are facing a lot of headwinds on asset side, especially from their unsecured books led by credit cards and personal loans. Most of the pain in the unsecured books is with the private sector lenders and not the public sector banks. The rising delinquency in the credit card space—which has risen by 110 bps to 7.6% till the June quarter of this fiscal and the same is set to spike considerably.

On the back of record write-offs through the insolvency route—as much as R12 lakh crore in the past one decade, of which as much as Rs 9.9 lakh crore in the past five years alone—banks have been able to clean their books. But the irony is that average recovery from these write-offs or bad loan sales through the IBC route, has only been around 24% so far, which means banks lost more than three quarters of the public money to defaulting corporate borrowers. Of the total, banks write off Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY24 (consolidated data are not available yet for the current year), Rs 2.8 lakh crore in FY23, Rs 1.75 lakh crore in FY22, Rs 2.02 lakh crore in FY21 and Rs 2.34 lakh crore in FY20.