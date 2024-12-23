Is algorithmic trading for you?

Investing in the stock market is not for the faint-hearted. While we have a stock market trading system that guarantees all trades, growing your money and protecting it from losses and volatility is not guaranteed. For that, you need knowledge or expert support. Knowledge requires you to make all the effort to understand the way prices of securities move. You must know the right time to buy or sell a security.

Expert support can come to you through people who are registered, financial advisors or research analysts. They track fundamental and technical factors that drive shares, bonds or other securities like derivatives or commodities futures. If you do not want to use their advice and trade or invest, you can always rely on mutual funds to help you. Fund managers at mutual funds are equipped to make all the effort to identify the right time to buy or sell securities. You can choose your sectors or invest in a diversified fund to benefit from their expertise.

There are portfolio management services or wealth managers for the more discerning investors. They give personalised investment advice and manage their portfolios for a fee.