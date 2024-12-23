Know linear and lateral thinking

A couple of them surprised us by simply asking to invest fairly large sums via the Lump-Sum route, sans any queries on the state of and outlook for the equity market. As a matter of abundant caution and professional compliance, my team did explain the pros and cons of making lump-sum investments and that too in a market that seems precariously perched in the near-term. Well, their line of thinking was simple.

The investments they were making were for their next generation and with a time frame of a decade in hand, they were confident that the returns would be handsome. Given that kind of clarity of thought, there was little left to debate. Linear or lateral thought, it is the ability to ride risks and with immense patience, that separates ‘few winners’ from the ‘many also rans’ in any equity market. Decide which you want to be as 2024 fades and 2025 closes in.

Ashok Kumar

Head of LKW-India.

He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

(Views expressed here are personal)