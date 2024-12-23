Railway station redevelopment offers Rs 30,000 crore opportunity for EPC companies

MUMBAI: EPC or engineering, procurement and construction entities (EPC) companies are awaiting a Rs 30,000-crore business opportunities from the various contracts coming up to redevelop/revamp the existing railway stations over the next two years alone.

The Railways have approved redevelopment/revamp of as many as 1,318 railway stations and according to an Icra Ratings report this is worth Rs 30,000 crore of business opportunities for EPC players over the next two years.

Earlier, the government had envisaged majority of the station redevelopment projects under the public-private-partnership mode, which accounted for around 12 per cent for the national asset monetisation pipeline target.

However, with limited participation in the PPP mode owing to restrictions on pricing, market risks related to real estate development and limited track record of PPP projects in the railways space, the government reallocated station redevelopment work on the EPC mode in December 2022 and has increased the budgetary allocation by more than seven times from Rs 2,159 crore in FY23 to Rs 15,511 crore in FY25.