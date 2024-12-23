Women now represent 20 per cent of HNI investors: Crypto exchange CoinDCX

BENGALURU: With increasing adoption of cryptocurrency, women are now representing 20 per cent of crypto exchange CoinDCX’s HNI (high net-worth individual) customers.

With 28.3 per cent, Delhi, Lucknow (19.16 per cent), and Hyderabad (16.5 per cent) are driving this trend, with ETH, BTC, MATIC, and DOGE, among their preferred tokens, says the crypto exchange in its Annual Report for 2024.

The report highlights a significant shift in investor behaviour and how cryptocurrencies are widely being used in tier-2 cities as they accounted for 40 per cent of nationwide crypto activity. Delhi and Mumbai led with a combined 22 per cent.

With over half of investors now holding Bitcoin and Altcoins in their portfolios, the exchange points out that Indian crypto traders are maturing, becoming more strategic in their asset allocation, and embracing the transformative potential of digital assets.

From its all-time high of USD 1,07,000 last week, Bitcoin (BTC) has been fluctuating and on Monday it fell to about USD 96,056.

CoinDCX said that about 51.5 per cent of investors’ portfolios are now held in BTC, and Altcoins, indicating a strong shift toward long-term investment strategies. Altcoins lead with a 34.5 per cent allocation, driven by rising confidence in projects like DeFi, Layer 2 solutions, and decentralized applications. Interestingly, there has been a 253.33 per cent surge in SIP adoption.