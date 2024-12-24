Air Traffic hits record high level, IndiGo leads the pack with 63.6 per cent share

Indian airlines carried a record 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November 2024, marking the highest-ever monthly traffic.

According to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic passenger traffic surged 12 per cent year-on-year in November to 1.42 crore, an increase from 1.36 crore in October 2024.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, achieved its highest-ever monthly market share of 63.6 per cent in November 2024, transporting 90.70 lakh passengers. This is up from 63.3 per cent in October 2024 and higher than September’s 63 per cent.

Air India held a 24.4 per cent share of the domestic market, while Vistara accounted for 2.9 per cent. Notably, Vistara’s data reflects operations only up to November 11, as the airline merged with Air India on November 12. Together, Tata Group airlines, including Air India and Vistara, commanded a combined market share of 27.3 per cent.

Akasa Air amassed a market share of 4.7 per cent, and SpiceJet’s share came in at 3.1 per cent. SpiceJet’s market share has been growing over the past two months following the fund infusion. The Gurugram-based airline’s market share had fallen to 2 per cent in September.