RBI paper reiterates growth optimism, says economy on recovery path

MUMBAI: After the surprise slump in the second quarter, when GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent, the economy has regained momentum. According to the Reserve Bank's in-house researchers and economists, the economy is recovering quickly, driven by strong festival demand and a sustained upswing in rural demand.

The central bank underlined its optimism in the economy’s strength in its monthly bulletin.

Following the unexpected slump in the September quarter, the RBI revised down its growth forecast to 6.6 per cent, down 60 bps from the October projection. It has also increased the forecast for average annual inflation for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent.

In an article on the 'State of the Economy' in the December bulletin, the analyst noted that the global economy continues to exhibit resilience with steady growth and moderating inflation.

"High-frequency indicators for the third quarter indicate that the economy is recovering from the slowdown in momentum seen in the second quarter, driven by strong festival activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand," they said in the article released Tuesday.

“Our growth trajectory is poised to lift in the second half, driven mainly by resilient domestic private consumption demand. Supported by record-level foodgrains production, rural demand, in particular, is gaining momentum,” said the article, authored by a team led by Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.