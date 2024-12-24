TRAI asks telcos to offer tariff vouchers for calls, SMS

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom service providers to offer separate special tariff vouchers (STVs) for voice calls and SMS services.

With this change, telcos such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel are now required to offer tariff plans that include only voice and SMS services, not necessarily bundled with data.

The TRAI has introduced these amendments to the telecommunication tariff order (TTO) and the Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations (TCPR). This change will allow consumers to pay only for the services they use, offering greater flexibility in telecom spending. The move is beneficial for rural users and elderly, who may predominantly use voice and SMS services and may not require data services.