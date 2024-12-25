Dabur moves HC against Patanjali over Chyawanprash ad campaign

NEW DELHI: FMCG segment leader Dabur approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, alleging that Patanjali Ayurved has been running advertisements that disparage its Chyawanprash products. Dabur urged the court to immediately restrain Patanjali from continuing with these ads, which they claim harm their reputation and mislead consumers.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, presiding over the case, issued a notice to Patanjali and scheduled the matter for hearing in the last week of January. Initially, the court considered referring the dispute to mediation, but after Dabur pressed for urgent relief, Justice Pushkarna decided to proceed with hearing the case directly.

Dabur’s grievance centered on an advertisement featuring Patanjali founder Swami Ramdev. In the ad, Ramdev questioned the authenticity of other Chyawanprash brands, stating, “How can those without knowledge of Ayurveda and Vedic traditions create an ‘original’ Chyawanprash?” This statement, Dabur claims, implies that only Patanjali’s Chyawanprash is authentic, while other brands, including Dabur’s, are “ordinary” and inauthentic.