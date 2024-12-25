Dabur to launch toothpaste for kids’ category

NEW DELHI: Dabur India on Tuesday announced its entry into the kids’ toothpaste category with the launch of ‘Dabur Herb’l Kids Toothpaste’ curated for cavity protection for kids above three years of age.

Unlike many fluoride toothpaste for kids, ‘Dabur Herb’l Kids Toothpaste’ has no added chemicals and available in a delightful strawberry flavour with characters like Iron Man for boys and Elsa from Frozen for girls. This is also for the first time in India that famous and loved characters like Iron Man & Elsa are coming on a kid’s toothpaste.

Abhishek Jugran, executive vice-president - marketing, Dabur India, said, “The 2 toothpaste variants have been designed specifically for boys and girls. Enamel on kids’ teeth is much thinner than that of an adult’s teeth, this makes them naturally prone to cavities. Kids need a special toothpaste that protects their enamel and teeth from decay.”