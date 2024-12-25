Fresher hirings see rise: Job applications surge 27% to 2 crore in 2024

BENGALURU: The country’s fresher job market has bounced back in 2024 as the year saw significant fresher hiring across sectors.

Apna.co’s India at Work 2024 report reveals that there has been a 27% y-o-y growth in job applications and it crossed 2 crore in 2024. It said high-growth sectors such as IT, Mobility, Retail, BFSI, and Services are driving the demand.

While Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad contributed 60 lakh applications, regions like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar added 82 lakh. Notably, 45% of the 37 lakh new fresher users on Apna came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

As per the report, women contributed 2.8 crore job applications—20% higher than 2023—out of a total 7 crore. Tier 1 cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai led this surge with 1.52 crore applications, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal contributed 1.28 crore. About 5,000 new women joined Apna every day in 2024.