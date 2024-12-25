Business

HFCL defence equipment mfg unit in Hosur

These advanced systems are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the country’s armed forces.
NEW DELHI: HFCL Limited, a leading telecom equipment maker, on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility is designed to produce cutting-edge defence technologies, including thermal weapon sights, electronic fuzes, high capacity radio relay systems, and surveillance radars.

“This facility will allow us to deliver world-class defense technologies to armed forces, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and confidence in critical missions,” said Mahendra Nahata, managing director, HFCL.

These advanced systems are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the country’s armed forces. With a production capacity of up to 5,000 thermal weapon sights, 250,000 electronic fuzes, and 1,000 units each of high capacity radio relay systems and ground surveillance radars annually, this facility will address the critical requirements of India’s armed forces and contribute to the country’s expanding defence export portfolio.

