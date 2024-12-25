PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with a group of economists and thought leaders in preparation for the Union Budget at NITI Aayog. The theme of the meeting was “Maintaining India’s growth momentum at a time of Global uncertainty”.

During the meeting, Modi emphasised that Viksit Bharat can be achieved through a fundamental change in mindset, which is focused towards making India developed by 2047.

Those in the meeting shared their views on issues like navigating challenges posed by global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, strategies to enhance employment particularly among youth and create job opportunities across sectors.

The participants discussed strategies to align education and training programmes with the needs of the job market, enhancing agricultural productivity and creating rural employment opportunities, attracting private investment and mobilising public funds for infra projects to boost growth and create jobs and promoting financial inclusion and boosting exports and attracting foreign investment.