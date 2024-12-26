2024 landmark year for semiconductor industry in India

NEW DELHI: This year has been a landmark one for the country’s semiconductor industry as the government announced first semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

The government approved the first fab proposal, which will be set up in partnership with Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of Tata Group, and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) of Taiwan, at a cost of Rs 91,000 crore.

As per the government, the plant will produce 50,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM).

Additionally, the government has approved the establishment of two ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) units – one in Assam and the other in Dholera, Gujarat. Assam’s Morigoan plant, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, is expected to generate 15,000 direct jobs and 11,000 to 13,000 indirect jobs.