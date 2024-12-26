Bharti Airtel users face disruptions to mobile, broadband services

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel subscribers faced significant disruptions to both mobile and broadband services on Thursday, with many users reporting an inability to make calls or access data. The outage, which affected users across several parts of India, prompted widespread complaints.

According to Downdetector.com, a popular platform for tracking service disruptions, 46 per cent of users reported a total blackout, 32 per cent experienced no signal, and 22 per cent faced issues with mobile connectivity.

The majority of the outage reports came from cities including Gujarat, Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Other regions such as Lucknow, Kolkata, and Chennai also saw partial service interruptions. The cause of the disruption is still unclear. As of now, Airtel has not issued an official statement addressing the issue.

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), saw an influx of complaints from frustrated Airtel users. Many reported their devices displaying a “No Network” message for extended periods, further exacerbating the frustration among subscribers.

As of October 2024, Airtel serves 385.41 million customers, holding a 33.5 per cent share of the Indian telecom market. Its 5G user base alone has reached 90 million, according to the company’s latest quarterly report for the 2024-25 financial year.